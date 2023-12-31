Netrum (NTR) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Netrum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a market capitalization of $53.09 million and approximately $3,502.30 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.81 or 0.00057868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Netrum

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.80842649 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

