Short Interest in Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Drops By 25.7%

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TWAPF stock remained flat at $24.35 during midday trading on Friday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

About Towa Pharmaceutical

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

