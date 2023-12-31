Short Interest in Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Drops By 25.7%

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Towa Pharmaceutical Price Performance
TWAPF stock remained flat at $24.35 during midday trading on Friday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.
About Towa Pharmaceutical
