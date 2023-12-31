Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Drops By 31.4%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

UETMF remained flat at $13.23 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

Get Universal Entertainment alerts:

About Universal Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.