Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 850.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,277,000 after buying an additional 3,145,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE APH traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $99.13. 1,340,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,188. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

