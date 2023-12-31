Short Interest in Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Drops By 40.0%

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Tyro Payments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TYPMF remained flat at $2.00 on Friday. Tyro Payments has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

