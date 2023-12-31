Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $32.95 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for 3.4% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $32,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

