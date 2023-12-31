Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Drops By 25.6%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 989,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,368.0 days.

UCB Stock Performance

UCBJF stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89. UCB has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $98.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

