Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in December

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the November 30th total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTUUF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

