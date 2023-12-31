TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the November 30th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,691.0 days.

TV Asahi Stock Up 0.4 %

TVAHF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. TV Asahi has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

TV Asahi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.