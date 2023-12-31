TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the November 30th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,691.0 days.
TV Asahi Stock Up 0.4 %
TVAHF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. TV Asahi has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $12.90.
TV Asahi Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TV Asahi
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.