Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for about 3.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Dover worth $29,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 6.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 623,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,108. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $160.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

