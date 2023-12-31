Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 57.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.33. 1,448,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,041. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average is $92.92.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

