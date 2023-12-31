WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Acquires New Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,552,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,469,000. Maplebear comprises approximately 1.4% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned approximately 1.28% of Maplebear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CART. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

CART stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,345. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

