Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 1,163 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

ISRG stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.36. 1,303,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.88 and its 200 day moving average is $307.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

