Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) is Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises approximately 5.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned about 0.39% of Nordson worth $49,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 123,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Nordson by 21.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 95.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Nordson by 48.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.16. The stock had a trading volume of 155,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $265.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

