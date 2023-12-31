Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $655,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. 1,912,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,229. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

