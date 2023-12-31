Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $27,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.33. 1,448,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,041. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
