Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.5% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $58,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

VEA stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

