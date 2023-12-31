Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %
PH stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.70. The company had a trading volume of 401,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $287.49 and a 52 week high of $464.00.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
