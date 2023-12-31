Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $159,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after acquiring an additional 793,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

