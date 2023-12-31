Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $453.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $453,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.88. The company had a trading volume of 860,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.03. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

