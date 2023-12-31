Cavalier Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.78. 33,285,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,432,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

