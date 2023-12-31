Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 15,046 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $174,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 182,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 312,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,324,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.35. 7,727,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

