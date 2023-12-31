Cavalier Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. 199,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $59.30.

Insider Activity

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $418.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.47 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 519,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $23,182,726.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,248,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,292,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.