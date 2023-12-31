BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BayCom Price Performance
Shares of BCML stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $272.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.67. BayCom has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BayCom by 715.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 499.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BayCom by 181,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BayCom by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
