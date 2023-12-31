BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BCML stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $272.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.67. BayCom has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BayCom by 715.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 499.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BayCom by 181,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BayCom by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

