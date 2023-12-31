Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 400 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,612,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,632. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.