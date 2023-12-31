Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 2,000 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in KE were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 64.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in KE during the second quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in KE during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Price Performance

BEKE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 5,187,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,127. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

