Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $7.06 Million in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,002,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,901,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 239,536 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,700 shares during the period. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,550,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

YMM stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.01. 3,644,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,616. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

