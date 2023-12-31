Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,266 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Exelon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.