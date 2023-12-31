Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 277.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

