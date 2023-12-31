Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $6.07 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,976 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,215,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,821. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

