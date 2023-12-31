Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 43,140 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,140 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $589,141.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.17. 38,943,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,591,068. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 286.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

