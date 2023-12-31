Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $43,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 148,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 74,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

CMCSA traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,695,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

