Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 31,124 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,124 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stellantis Stock Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. 2,116,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

