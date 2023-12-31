Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $2,249,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $6,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 500,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,801. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BNTX

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.