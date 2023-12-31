A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Up 43.2% in December

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ AZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,811. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,321.58%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies
About A2Z Smart Technologies
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than A2Z Smart Technologies
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A2Z Smart Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.