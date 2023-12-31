A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Up 43.2% in December

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,811. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 132.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,321.58%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

