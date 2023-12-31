AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 919,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,497. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of AVROBIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AVROBIO by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 393,700 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at $770,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the third quarter worth about $3,080,000. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

