Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.89. The stock had a trading volume of 727,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,124. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $413.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.16 and its 200-day moving average is $358.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

