Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 0.8% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.86. 520,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,133. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

