Spartan Fund Management Inc. Reduces Position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,165 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Oak Woods Acquisition worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,621,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OAKU remained flat at $10.53 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

