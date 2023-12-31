Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 2.6% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 44,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,443. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.