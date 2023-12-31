Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes $2.44 Million Position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Investcorp India Acquisition accounts for 1.9% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,453,000. Kim LLC grew its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 736.2% in the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 920,200 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,149,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 849,913 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,344,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 794,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,513,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. 612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

