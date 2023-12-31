Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Short Interest Update

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Angi

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

