Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the November 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

Arvinas Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $41.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. Arvinas's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,217,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,505,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after buying an additional 594,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

