Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,044 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PEG opened at $61.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

