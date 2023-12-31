Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 1,766 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

