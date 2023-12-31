SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Purchased by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 517.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $136.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $114.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.41.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

