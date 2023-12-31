Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBEW opened at $0.17 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

