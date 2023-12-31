Threshold Price Hits $0.0249 (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $249.20 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02485126 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $10,499,333.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

