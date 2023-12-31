Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 36.9 %

Arqit Quantum stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

