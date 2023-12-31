Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,006,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 264,359 shares of company stock worth $625,320 in the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,946,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,248 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,242,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,103,990 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,466,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

